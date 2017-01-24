Drunk driver sentenced in death of 12-year-old girl Local News Drunk driver sentenced in death of 12-year-old girl A drunk driver with 13 convictions was sentenced to prison for the death of a 12-year-old girl.

Charles Cahill, 49, plead guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday and was sentenced to 27 to 50 years in prison.

"I'm responsible for the death of Victoria Mack," he said in court Tuesday.

Cahill was driving about 80 mph and nearly three times the legal limit when he slammed into a minivan, killing Victoria Mack.

"I was trying to get the kids out of the house for the day," said her mother Darlena Savage in court. "I never thought that would be the last time that I'd have a conversation with my child."

The incident happened last July in Romulus, Mich.

"I wish it was me," Cahill said.

"Because of your recklessness, my daughter is gone," Savage said. "You had plenty of opportunities to change your life but you didn't, and my daughter had to pay the price."

Prior to the fatal crash that killed Mack, Cahill had been convicted of drunk driving 12 times, dating back to 1986.

"I don't forgive you because I want to see her right now," Savage said. "I want to see her pretty smile but I can't. All I have now is memories."