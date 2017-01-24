Suspects wanted in assisted living break-in caught on camera [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photos and video courtesy Detroit police. Local News Suspects wanted in assisted living break-in caught on camera The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help finding two suspects for a burglary of an assisted living facility.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding two suspects for a burglary of an assisted living facility.

The incident happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of Emerald Springs Ct. The two suspects broke into the manager’s office through a window and stole several file folders containing personal information of the residents that live at the facility.

Police have released security camera footage of the suspects.

The suspects loaded the files into bins and then into a white SUV, which they escaped in.



Anyone with information please call the Detroit police 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or (313) 596-1147. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.