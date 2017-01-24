Rare, expensive car stolen from Highland Park dealership Local News Rare, expensive car stolen from Highland Park dealership

The criminals knew what they were doing.

“It's the most expensive car that we sell," said Mark Snethkamp, dealership owner.

At $75,000 it was a fun kind of target. At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, it looks like three criminals broke into the Snethkamp Chrysler Dodge dealership in Highland Park.

They didn't just take any old car, they swiped a rare 2016 Dodge Hellcat Challenger.

“It's hard for me to believe. They were pretty brazen. The lights were on in the show room, the lights were on in the parking lot, we have cameras, we have video of them. The police were here within 5 minutes," said Snethkamp.

It was too late. It didn't take the criminals long to snatch the car.

“It took them about a minute and a half to get it off the showroom floor,” said Snethkamp. “So, they knew what they were doing for sure."

The car has a turbo charged hemi with 707hp and is painted bright orange. Coincidentally, it was sold the day before.

Even though it’s the fastest stock car on the road, we’re told some people may want it for parts. It could be a chop shop, and it doesn't take long to chop it up.

“They're stealing them for the engine, the wheels, and they can paint the orange car also," said Derrick Munson, a dealership salesperson.

The dealership has been in Highland Park since 1956 and has never really experienced any crime. A silent alarm went straight to the security company, which went straight to the police.

“We’re really happy with the Highland Park Police. They did a great job. They protect us very well in the community,” said Snethkamp.

A reward is being considered.

“We have to come up with a process to stop all this violence and taking from one another, and so we just have to pray for one another," said Eddie Brown, a longtime Snethkamp customer.

