Busy new trucking company upsets Detroit neighborhood

"The dirt and the debris, it's very frustrating," said Larissa Jimenez.

Jimenez lives on Mercier Street in southwest Detroit, two streets over is a new scrap-yard.

The area is zoned for industrial - but Jimenez says the scrapyard is an eye sore and she says the noise is constant.

"It's a horrible situation, it's like somebody just came in and took over without any regard to ask you if you're okay with it."

But not everyone agrees, some people who live in the area say the scrapyard is actually an improvement.

"If you could just see the before and after, he's put in so much time and money into it," said Lisa Milewski. "He put this new fence up we actually had vagrants going in there, people dumping and a whole bunch of graffiti on the buildings."

A representative for the property owner says steps have been taken to make the scrapyard more visually appealing. Trailers block the view while also blocking some of the noise.

But Jimenez says that's not good enough she says she feels stuck - and construction on a new tractor-trailer lot right down the street is making the situation even more stressful.

"I own my home, it's not like I can just pick up and leave with no problem," she said. "I'm almost forced to live with it, if I don't say anything about it."

