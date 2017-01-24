Reward raised to $52,000 to find murderer of WSU Sgt. Collin Rose

Released photos by DPD of the bike and flashlight the suspect used the night of WSU Sgt. Collin Rose's fatal shooting.

- The cash reward has been nearly tripled to find the murderer of a Wayne State police officer.

A reward of up to $52,000 has now been offered to find the Sgt. Collin Rose's murderer. Rose was fatally shot Nov. 22 while investigating reports of car break-ins in the Woodbridge neighborhood which borders the Wayne State University district.

The Detroit Police are looking for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the subject responsible for the fatal shooting of Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose on Nov. 22.

Rose was fatally shot on Lincoln Street near Selden when Rose stopped to investigate a man riding a blue mountain bike. Photos of the suspect's bike and flashlight were released by investigators hoping for the public's help.



The reward was raised Tuesday. Anyone with information, please call Detroit Police homicide at (313) 596-2260 or the following numbers:

1-800-ATF-GUNS

1-312-965-2323 (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

1-800-SPEAK-UP - Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous.