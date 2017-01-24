Menards calls one cent sale 'figment of computer's imagination' Local News Menards calls one cent sale 'figment of computer's imagination' It's a home improvement store with the slogan - "Save big money." But an Inkster woman couldn't believe the online deal she stumbled onto on the company's website - a chair was priced at only a penny.

"(I thought) what, this cannot be real," said online shopper Miranda Pierce.



Pierce thought she hit the jackpot.

"This is what I was doing, just scrolling through like I normally do." she said.

That was when she came across an online ad from Menard's. Patio chairs that typically sell for $350 each, going for one single cent.



"i jumped on it," Pierce said. I mean a penny? So I got four."

She just happened to be the market for patio furniture.

"It was the first time I saw those chairs and it went with my porch, I thought it was perfect," she said. "I really thought it was a sign."

She admitted "too good to be true" was already creeping into her mind.

"I didn't even think it was going to go through."

But she soon got a confirmation email.

"It had to be a glitch," Pierce said. "I knew it was a glitch, but it was my lucky break was how I was looking at it."

And she was four cents lighter.

"I check my account and the money is gone," she said. "I said oh, it's official. I talked about those chairs all day."

Until reality sent in about 12 hours later by way of an email from Menards, which reads in part "This item was a figment of the computer's imagination. We are looking into the error. Your order is being canceled and refunded in full."

"Figment of the computer's imagination - since when did they get an imagination," Pierce said. "Once again that was just an insult. They could have worded that better."

Menards sent a very similarly worded email to FOX 2, standing by the "figment of the computer's imagination" comment going on to say, 'We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. Obviously, if anyone actually ordered one, we will be very prompt in returning their penny."

At last check the patio chairs are no longer available at any price on the Menards webpage.

Miranda said she felt the company's response was condescending and lacks accountability. She says for that, she'll be taking her business elsewhere.