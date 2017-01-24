Thieves steal housing complex residents' information during break-in Local News Thieves steal housing complex residents' information during break-in Two thieves target a housing complex on Detroit's east side in the middle of the night.

- Two thieves target a housing complex on Detroit's east side in the middle of the night.

Very clear surveillance video shows them breaking in to an office, stealing residents' private information.

"Yes I am very worried," said resident Selena White.

White just learned about a break-in over the weekend in the manager's office at the Emerald Springs apartments which happens to be right next to hers.

The public housing complex is located near Mound on Detroit's east side.

"You don't know if it is the people who work here doing it or is it people just breaking in, coming in."

Pretty clear surveillance video captures the hooded suspects after they broke in through the back window of the building run by the Detroit Housing Commission.

You can see the men rummaging through the drawers at first it seems they are grabbing random items including an orange back pack.

One man even uses a crowbar to bust into the closet - and then realizes nothing is in there. Other images show the men tossing files into bins - which have White very concerned.

"(They) got the files, all our Social Security numbers like that," said White. "I heard it had been broken into before this is not the first time."

Detroit police say the men loaded the plastic bins into a white SUV and escaped. Investigators are looking for help in identifying the thieves.

It has been nearly three days since the break in - and White wishes those who run the public housing complex would have informed their residents since they believe their personal information may be at risk.

FOX 2: "Do you think they owe you some sort of explanation?"

"Yes I do, I really do," White said.

If you have any information you are asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP right away.