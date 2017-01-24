More Fouts fallout: lie detector resolution voted down by Warren City Council [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Mayor Jim Fouts on Jan. 16. Local News More Fouts fallout felt during emotional Warren City Council meeting WEB UPDATE (11:52): A resolution to have Mayor Jim Fouts take a lie detector was voted down by the Warren City Council at the end of the Tuesday meeting.



- WEB UPDATE (11:52): A resolution to have Mayor Jim Fouts take a lie detector was voted down by the Warren City Council at the end of the Tuesday meeting.



Warren residents get to tell their leaders what they think of those recordings and their mayor. It's the first city council meeting since the latest audio recordings came to light.

"I'm here to protest Mayor Jim Fouts," said Elaine Stusick Ziemke speaking at the podium. "Take him out now."

It was a packed house at Warren's City Council meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda: inflammatory remarks about the mentally disabled, women and African-Americans - all attributed to Mayor Jim Fouts.

"As a father, as a husband I have a wife, I have daughters, I have a mother," said resident Vincent Gibson. "I have some beautiful African-American queens and to have someone in the city that I live in and pay taxes in, it was disgusting."

Resident Jacqueline Sproles spoke at the meeting and said that the altering an audio recording can be done. Others are wishing the person releasing the recordings would come forward.

"Where is the person who made these tapes," said John Renaud, a Fouts supporter who also spoke at the meeting.

Fouts supporters are following their mayor's lead saying the recordings are phony and engineered.

"I don't believe he said those remarks," said Councilman Ronald Papandrea. "If you go on YouTube there's software programs where remarks can be manipulated. The people that made the recording or the person - I know who it is - the person who made the recording is a despicable person."

FOX 2: "Who is it?"

"There's no credibility with the majority of the council," said resident Dean Berry. "We have to drain the swamp here too, and I mean everybody."

There were rumblings Fouts would show up at Tuesday night's meeting, but that did not happen.

FOX 2: "Is Mayor Fouts available?"

"No, he's in a meeting and I don't know how late it is going to go,"

FOX 2: "Will there be recordings, audio recordings of that meeting?"

"Oh I hope not."

Well, a reporter's got to ask.

Many residents are demanding that Fouts would step down, and there is also a petition to reduce term limits in Warren. If that is successful, that would mean Fouts be done in 2019 when his term is up.

There is also an investigation by the secretary of state that Fouts is using taxpayer money for political fundraising.