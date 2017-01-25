Barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully in Wixom

Those who were evacuated in the apartment complex have also been let back into their homes.

A barricaded gunman situation ended peacefully early Wednesday morning in Wixom.

Police were called to the Village Apartments around 1:45 a.m. after someone heard gunshots at The Village Apartments near Beck Road and W Pontiac Trail. When police arrived, they saw a man outside but then he ran into the apartment where the shots came from.

About a dozen people were evacuated from nearby apartments while police worked to negotiate with the suspect. Walled Lake Consolidated Schools' buses were also told to avoid the area should it continue into the school hours.

The situation ended around 6 a.m. when police were able to get inside the apartment. Four adults and two children were inside the apartment.

"I am incredibly relieved," says Wixom Police Lt. Ron Moore. "Certainly, we were concerned about people getting up and starting to go to work. We had contingency plans in place on how we were going to safely escort those people from their apartments down to the parking lot to safely get in their cars and leave. We were concerned about any kids that might be walking through the area on the way to the bus stop. I'm incredibly grateful that this resolved the way it did."

Those who were inside the apartment with the suspect are being questioned as investigators try to piece together what happened this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.