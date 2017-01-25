Police: Speed, alcohol a factor in deadly Maserati crash in Bloomfield Twp

- Police in Bloomfield Township say alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night on Square Lake Road.

The two-car accident happened around 9 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2014 Maserati rear-ended a 2009 Subaru Legacy, pushing the vehicle off the road and into a barrier fence.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The 53-year-old female driver of the Subary has died. The 43-year-old driver of the Maserati is in stable condition.

Police have not yet named the victim nor the driver of the Maserati.

Police say alcohol and speed played a role in the crash and are still currently investigating.

If you witnessed the crash, you're asked to call the Traffic Investigations Unit at (248) 433-7749.