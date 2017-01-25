Man shot to death after dropping son off at elementary school in Detroit

- Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near an elementary school.

Detorit Police Chief James Craig says the shooting happened after 8 a.m. Wednesday near Mark Twain Elementary School. Craig says a man was found shot to death in a car after dropping his son off at school.

Police believe the shooting happened inside his car. Chief Craig says it's possible the shooter accompanied the victim and his son to school, or that the suspect entered the car after the boy was dropped off.

Mark Twain Elementary School is on Visger Street near S Fort Street and the Fisher Freeway. Police say the shooter ran east on Visger and was wearing a bright orange hoodie. The suspect is a black man about 5 feet 8 inches tall that weighs around 180 lbs. and has a medium complexion.

Police believe the suspect was acquainted with the victim. Police have not yet given the victim's name.

Chief Craig said the shooting did not happen on school property.

Chrystal Wilson with Detroit Public Schools Community District released this statement:

Detroit Public Schools Community District Police Department and the Detroit Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside of the school. The school is not on lock down, no staff or students were involved in the incident. The instructional day will continue as scheduled.

