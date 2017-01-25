Art Van Furniture to be sold to private equity firm

Art Van announced on Wednesday that the Detroit-metro based company would be sold to a private equity firm.

The company said in a press release that it reached an agreement to sell the company to the private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL).

Art Van was first founded in 1959 on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. After 58 years, the midswest furniture and mattress retailer said it is "embracing the next chapter in the company's impressive growth story and continued evolution".

The founder and chairman of Art Van, Art Van Elslander, said that it's time.

"The heartbeat of any organization is its people," said Van Elslander. "I am proud of Art Van Furniture's history and what we have accomplished. The time for an ownership transition is right and the opportunity presented itself. There is still much I want to do, and I feel confident knowing the company and its people will be in the very best of hands for continued growth and success."

Thomas H. Lee was founded in 1974 and has a history of investing in brands including companies 1-800 Contacts, Bargain Hunt Superstores, Dunkin' Brands, Fogo de Chao, and Party City.

The company said management is expected to stay in their same positions and will work with THL to move forward.

Terms of the deal were not released. The sale is expected to go through in February.