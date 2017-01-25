Police search for suspect after man killed when dropping son off at school Local News Police search for suspect after man killed when dropping son off at school Detroit police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a man was killed outside of an elementary school Wednesday morning after dropping his son off.

The shooting happened outside Mark Twain Elementary School on the city's southwest side. Police say the suspect ran east on Visger Street after the shooting happened. The school is located on Visger Street near Fort Street and the Fisher Freeway.

Police are looking for a black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He was wearing a bright orange hoodie.

The shooting happened after 8 a.m. Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the man was shot in his car after dropping his son off at school. Craig says it's possible the shooter accompanied the victim and his son to school, or that the suspect entered the car after the father went inside with his son.

Police believe the suspect was acquainted with the victim. Police have not yet given the victim's name.

Chief Craig said the shooting did not happen on school property.

Chrystal Wilson with Detroit Public Schools Community District released this statement:

Detroit Public Schools Community District Police Department and the Detroit Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside of the school. The school is not on lock down, no staff or students were involved in the incident. The instructional day will continue as scheduled.

