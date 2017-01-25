Reward increased to $62,500 to find murderer of WSU Sgt. Collin Rose

Released photos by DPD of the bike and flashlight the suspect used the night of WSU Sgt. Collin Rose's fatal shooting.

- A cash reward for information leading to the suspect in a Wayne State police officer's murder continues to increase. A reward of $62,500 is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Sgt. Collin Rose was fatally shot November 22 while investigating reports of car break-ins in the Woodbright neighborhood, which borders the Wayne State University District. Rose had stopped someone on a bike to talk to him when he was shot.

Photos of the suspect's bike and flashlight were released earlier this week in hopes that someone will recognize them.

If you recognize the bike or know anything about what happened, you're asked to call Detroit Police Homicide at (313) 596-2260 or the following numbers:

1-800-ATF-GUNS

1-312-965-2323 (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

1-800-SPEAK-UP - Crime Stoppers, where you will remain anonymous

Rose was promoted to sergeant posthumously. A suspect had been in custody recently after Rose's death, but that suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.