Shake Shack signs installed, opens in Detroit this summer

- Shake Shack opens this year for Detroit burger fans near Campus Martius and the company's signs have been installed, possibly signaling an earlier opening date.

The New York City-based fan favorite will open a restaurant at Bedrock's First National Building at 660 Woodward just off Campus Martius this year. Last May, the company said it would open in the summer. However, on Wednesday, a crew was spotted installing the sign above the door at the address.

Does that mean it's coming earlier than the summer? We don't know. The company has not put out any new information about when it opens.

Shake Shack to open in Detroit

Shake Shack is known for shakes, all-beef burgers, chicken, and crinkle cut fries.

They have locations across world including London, Instanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, and its original location in New York City.

"We're proud to be part of the incredible renaissance happening in Detroit," said Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti last May. "We're looking forward to being an active participant in this creative and forward-looking community. It's an honor and a privilege for Shake Shack to add to the dynamic fabric of this great city."

The restaurant is still slated to open this sumemr but an exact date has not been set.