Maserati driver to blame in fatal Bloomfield Hills crash, police say Local News Maserati driver to blame in fatal Bloomfield Hills crash, police say A 53-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night when police said a man driving too fast and under the influence of alcohol rear-ended her with his Maserati and forced her car into a barricade.

Police were called to Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills around 9 p.m. to the accident. Police said the driver of a 2009 Subaru, 53-year-old Rhonda Williams, was rear-ended by a 43-year-old man driving a 2014 Maserati. According to police, when he rear-ended her car, she was forced off the roadway and into a barrier fence.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital where Williams was pronounced dead.

Police say the Maserati is a resident in Bloomfield Hills. At last check, his condition is stable, and police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in this crash.

Williams was a wife and mother and lived in Rochester where she worked as a Financial Planner at Ameriprise Financial. Her coworkers did not wish to speak on camera during this difficult time.

Williams' family wasn't home when we stopped by their house, but neighbors spoke well about them.

"Unfortunately it doesn't seem like a lot of people learn. There needs to be tougher laws on speeding in the area. I know the police and Oakland County Sheriff's office crack down on it a bit. I don't think it's a police problem. It's a problem with alcohol and driving," Chris Fletcher said.

Fletcher was a neighbor of Williams and said she meant a lot to the area.

"It's sad someone had to fall victim to another drunk driving in the community. She was a nice member of this community here," Fletcher said.

The Bloomfield Township Traffic Investigations Unit is working on the case. We called and stopped by the Police Department to get more details on the suspected drunk driver and the investigation, but we are still waiting to hear back.