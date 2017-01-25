Man killed dropping off son at Detroit school survived other murder attempts Local News Man killed dropping off son at Detroit school survived other murder attempts A Detroit man was killed after dropping his son off at Mark Twain Elementary School Wednesday. Police believe he knew his victim and this isn't the first time he was targeted.

Wednesday morning a father dropped his son off at the southwest Detroit middle school on Fort Street only to be murdered when he got back in his car.

Investigators say 28-year-old Keenan Beard took his 5-year-old son into the school at about 8:10 a.m. and when he got back into his car, a backseat passenger shot him in the head then took off running.

"He was wearing a bright orange hoodie, was 5 feet 8, 180 pounds, African-American, medium complected," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. "That's all we know now.

"We have our canine out in the area."

As police search for a suspect, sources tell FOX 2 the murder appears to be in retaliation for another murder. Sources say Beard was the prime suspect in a 2014 murder but was not yet under arrest.

In April 2015 someone tried to kill Beard outside a gas station at Fort and Schaefer - firing nearly 50 shots with an AK-47. Beard was hit but recovered. Then last month, his house was shot up and now this.

"Certainly our thoughts and prayers go out to the family - we're confident that we're going to bring some closure to this," Craig said.

Fortunately children here at the school were not harmed and the school was locked down for a short time. Some parents picked up their children early. Families in this neighborhood say this violence hits way too close to home.

"I'm just praying for the school and the kids," said one parent.

"I'm kind of speechless. I grew up out here and a lot has changed out here and this was unheard of,” said parent Surayya Karriem. "A lot of feelings, I want to move, I want to sell my house."

"It's sad, it's real sad," said Calvin Hopkins. "What's going on with the guns and the killing and it seems there's no kind of way to take a stop - it's happening all the time and I don't know what to do."

Anyone with information contact Detroit police.