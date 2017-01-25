New Haven official to plead guilty for taking FBI agent bribe Local News New Haven official to plead guilty for taking FBI agent bribe

New Haven trustee Brett Harris is scheduled to plead guilty to trading his votes for money next month.

It's the latest chapter in the federal investigation of corruption in Macomb County where five trustees have been charged.

Harris, the first official charged, will become the first to plead guilty. The feds said early this month that Harris took more than $11,000 last year from an undercover FBI employee in return for Harris' future vote on a trash hauling contract.

FOX 2 went to Harris' house a couple weeks ago to give him a chance to address the charges and have not heard back from him or his attorney.

The federal investigation emerged last fall when Dean Reynolds, a Clinton Township trustee, was charged with taking bribes in return for his vote on a Rizzo trash hauling contract.

Two other officials were charged late last year as well. Harris and Christopher Craigmiles were charged earlier this month with taking bribes.

Craigmiles, also a New Haven Village trustee, has declined comment. But a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf when he went to federal court last month.

Now according to the information FOX 2 received today, Harris is expected to go to federal court on Feb. 6 and enter a plea. FOX 2 expects him to plead guilty but his attorney has declined to comment.

It is not clear if the four other officials will challenge the charges or also take plea deals.