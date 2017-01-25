Warren City Council votes against lie detector for Mayor Fouts

- Warren's City Council votes against forcing Mayor Jim Fouts to take a lie detector test and voice recognition test.

The mayor continued to claim there is a mass conspiracy against him with offensive recordings electronically created while arguments raged at Tuesday night's meeting,

"I am going to ask the FBI to come in because if these are falsely recorded tapes I think that falls into their category," said Kelly Colegio, Mayor Pro Temp.

Some Council members want the FBI to investigate, others want Mayor Fouts to provide voice samples, or even take a lie detector.

"We all know that lie detectors are not admissible in a court of law," said Councilman Ron Papandrea.

Still others only did their talking at the meeting as Warren City Council President Cecil St. Pierre avoided reporters after the meeting in which he used the term "rigged media."

Then there's Dr. Mattie Epps, a Pastor of the Doers of the Word Church in Warren on 12 Mile.

"All of the United States is divided," she said. "Warren is no different with this confliction that is going on, this confusion is creating only more division."

Although her church is small, she felt the need to speak at Tuesday's packed Council meeting.

"If the tales are valid, then bring them out, prove it and the person that handed them over, come with the tape," Epps said. "Come out of the darkness. If they are not valid, shut it down."

So what is the truth about who's voice it is on those tapes?

"It's 99.3 percent conclusive on the first one about the disabled people," said Councilman Scott Stevens. "Where he talks about women and blacks, (the audio expert) could not isolate it enough."

"He did not appear to me to be the type of person that would say the things he's accused of," Epps said. "So now let's get the proof."