Mother seeks justice in Macomb County couple's death Local News Mother seeks justice in Macomb County couple’s death

"They were taken in a very horrendous, disgusting, unforgettable way."

Lisa Puma continues to grieve for her son, 21 year old Tony Velez and his girlfriend 19 year old Rosemary Chyz.

The young couple from Macomb County was found dead in a vacant field off I-94 in October of 2011 on Detroit's east side. They had been robbed, tied up, and shot several times in the head.

The killer or killers remain on the loose.

"The no snitch thing - that's got to go. Look at it this way. You snitch, it's a gamble. No one is coming after you. You don't speak up, you don't tell what you know, I guarantee somebody else will be murdered."

Puma believes her son may have been set up leading to his death.

"There are so many people out there that know what happened and why. You're supposed to be Tony's friends and you're not helping him. That's not a friend. His friends set him up which is a fact. If you’d like to contact me and prove me wrong, please do."

Velez worked in electronics, and pursued a career playing professional soccer. Chyz worked in retail, and attended Macomb Community College. She planned on becoming a physical therapist.

Puma continues to speak publicly about this tragedy. She says she doesn't want her son and his girlfriend to become nameless victims.

"Allow them to rest in peace and to give them justice."

"There are people out there that can end this and give closure."

The cash reward leading to an arrest in this cold case has gone up to $7,500. You will remain anonymous if you want to provide information by calling 1-800-SPEAK UP.