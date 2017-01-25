Man steals safe with office chair from Detroit non-profit Local News Man steals safe with office chair from Detroit non-profit Watch as a crook uses an office chair to steal a safe in Detroit from a non-profit organization on Jan. 22.

The target was a non-profit that gives ex-offenders and troubled youth a second chance at Goodwill Industries on E. Grand Boulevard west of I-75. The safe is long gone, with the non-profit hopeful viewers can help police track it down.

"I was initially crushed and hurt because of the people we serve," said Keith "Coach" Bennett, director of Flip the Script Empowerment Programs. "

Sunday afternoon at Goodwill Industries was closed but the suspect thought he could come in and take a look. The suspect wanted to help himself to a TV monitor - he is on video taking it out the door. And then about three hours later, he comes back for the safe.

"Flip the script" and Goodwill just moved into this new building late last year. They service the largest amount of probationers and parolees in the City Of Detroit and Wayne County.

"We serve young men and women who are lost and need their GED, we are a help center," said Bennett. "This is kind of sacred ground for the guys who we've served for 14 years."

FOX 2: "What do you think of a guy who steals a safe?"

"It's unfortunate for the community because of what Goodwill does and provides for the community," said John Bailey, CEO Bailey Communications. "And I don't know what he's going to do with the safe as far as opening it."

And it would be very difficult to open the safe. But even if he could, the safe contained about $22 but about $1,500 in gift cards that were used for the program participants.

Even if he couldn't get anything out of the safe, the mere fact that he broke into this building is a felony.

"He was walking west on Grand Boulevard, with the safe," Bailey said.

FOX 2: "He's not the smartest guy; he was on television the whole time."

"Well you said that, but yes it didn't make any sense," Bailey said.

Detroit Police are looking into this. But if you have any information about this guy give Detroit police a call.

FOX 2: "The irony is you might get this guy back to your place."

"He won't be safe with my guys sitting in here," Bennett quipped. "Hopefully we don't get him back because our guys are really disappointed. It's a possibility."

