4 police officers injured in crash causing I-96 EB at Livernois to close

Four police officers were injured when a couch fell off a truck causing a crash closing I-96 eastbound at Livernois Wednesday night.

A pickup truck was carrying the couch when it fell, when a police vehicle with the officers inside, slowed down to block off traffic said DPD spokesperson Jennifer Moreno.



It was hit from behind by a driver in an SUV did not stop in time. Police say the driver of the pickup truck did not stop.

All lanes have been affected in the crash, which happened at 7:48 p.m. according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It is not clear what extent the injuries are to the officers or if any civilians were injured.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.