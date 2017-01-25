Couch causes I-96 crash, 2 police officers and 2 civilians injured Local News Couch causes I-96 crash, 2 police officers and 2 civilians injured

A crash on I-96 sends four people to the hospital including two of them police officers - caused by a falling couch.

A male and female civilian along with a male and female police officer, were injured in the crash on I-96 eastbound at Livernois on the west side of Detroit.

A sofa went airborne from the truck, which never stopped. The police cruiser stopped to block traffic from hitting the sofa; they were transporting the man sitting in the back, for a mental evaluation, and headed to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The man's female family member called a petitioner by police, was following police in the SUV.

"Someone lost their load from the vehicle, there was a sofa and some other items that were strewn all over the highway," said Capt. Mark Thornton of Detroit police. "The officers stopped to avoid colliding with those items in the freeway.

"And as they tried to stop (the petitioner) who was following behind them, rear ended their scout car.”

"Everybody is in stable condition," Thornton said. "They are all complaining of chest and leg injuries obviously associated with the accident. They're all going over to Henry Ford Hospital at this time."