Royal Oak man to perform National Anthem in sign language at the big game Local News Royal Oak man to perform National Anthem in sign language at the big game

A metro Detroit man is performing at the big game but he won't be singing - he will be signing.

-

A metro Detroit man is performing at the big game but he won't be singing - he will be signing.

Kriston Lee Pumphrey is proving a disability doesn't have to hold you back – set to take the stage in Houston at one of the most watched events in America on Feb. 5.

"To be a part of something with 100 million people watch is amazing and nerve-racking at the same time," Pumphrey said with a sign language interpreter.

This year instead of watching the big game on TV, Kriston Lee Pumphrey will be on the field. While country superstar Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem and America the Beautiful, the Royal Oak man has been given the honor to perform the songs in sign language.

"I am so excited, it is a huge honor and it is a great opportunity to represent my community," he said.

With the help of an interpreter, Pumphrey, who is biracial and was born deaf, says life hasn't been easy as he's learned to navigate his way in a judgmental fast-moving verbal world.

But he has been able to overcome his disability and now works as an online anchor for DPAN-TV - a sign language channel which delivers an internet-based news program.

One of the reasons why DPAN-TV was established, is because we feel deaf people should have access to information. People don't realize the deaf community misses out on a lot of things going on in the world and the news. And to be on a national stage, this is a huge deal for us.

And a huge deal for his boss Sean Forbes, a deaf rapper who is the co-founder of DPAN-TV.

“Myself, the whole staff at DPAN-TV, is so thrilled for him because we know he is a skilled performer,” Forbes said. “We know he has capabilities to stand in front of millions of people and we couldn't be more excited.”

Although grateful for the opportunity, both Forbes and Pumphrey are hoping this year is different and the deaf are given even more access to the national stage.

In the past they have only showed a few seconds of the sign language, hopefully they will show more of it,” Pumphrey said.

"I would love it if FOX would show Kriston the whole time,” Forbes said. “The deaf community would love it, everyone would love it.”

Pumphrey is looking forward to representing American Sign Language and the deaf community - but also acting as a role model for young people facing the same struggles.

"To really to advocate for yourself is so important," Pumphrey said. "To really represent who you are as a person, not feel like you are less than, you know.

“You are good enough and although you are different, that's okay."

Pumphrey doesn't care who wins the game and admits he never knew Luke Bryan's music - until now.

But he says he couldn't be more excited to perform in the most patriotic way.

"Just taking it all in, taking in that experience," he said. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Pumphrey leaves Tuesday and is practicing for his biggest performance yet.

