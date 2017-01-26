I-75 closed at I-696 due to hazmat crash clean-up Local News I-75 closed at I-696 due to hazmat crash clean-up Interstate 75 is closed at Interstate 696 Thursday morning as crews are working to clean up a fuel spill.

The accident happened on the northbound side just after 696. We're told a small car crashed with a semi truck, hitting its fuel tank. Crews now need to close the northbound side in the area as they clean up the fuel spill with a HAZMAT crew.

MDOT officials haven't said yet when they expect the freeway to be back open. You can check our real-time traffic map here.

I-696 ramps to I-75 northbound are closed. Traffic is stopped from 7 Mile on northbound I-75. Traffic on westbound I-696 is backed up to Groesbeck, and on the eastbound side it's backed up to Coolidge, where another accident is causing a slowdown.

It's not known right now if anyone was seriously injured in either accident.

