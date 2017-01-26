Michigan trivia: Celebrating our 180th birthday Local News Michigan trivia: Celebrating our 180th birthday The State of Michigan is celebrating its birthday today. The Great Lakes State is turning 180 years old.

FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni hit the streets to see just how much our fellow Michiganders knew about our Great State. You can hear his trivia questions in the video player above, or read them below.

Q: Although Michigan is called the Wolverine State, are any Wolverines left in the state?

A: No

Q: What Michigan city was named after Stagecoach Stop #6?

A: Novi (No. VI)

Q: Four flags have flown over the State of Michigan: French, English, Spanish and what other country's?

A: United States

Q: The word Michigan is an Indian word meaning what?

A: Big Lake

Q: True or False -- Michigan's capital in Lansing is home to 19 one-of-a-kind chandeliers designed for the building by Tiffany's of New York.

A: True

Q: True or False -- Michigan and Florida are the only two states to have peninsulas.

A: False, Florida does not technically have a peninsula, while we have both the Upper and the Lower peninsulas

Q: How long in length is the Mackinac Bridge?

A: 5 miles