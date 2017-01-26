5 workers shocked on job site in Armada, 1 in critical condition

- Five workers have been shocked while at a work site in Armada Township, according to Macomb County Sheriff's Office. We're told one of the workers was taken to the hospital in critical conditon.

A six-man crew was working on a guard rail on Armada Center Road when the shock happened. The origination for the shock isn't known at this time and investigators are on the scene.

Five of the six workers were shocked. Four were checked out on-scene and are okay. The fifth worker was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

