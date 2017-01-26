Photos show two suspects wanted in fatal gas station fire, robbery on 6 mile in Detroit

- The Detroit Police Department has released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in the murder of a man who was found inside of a burning gas station on 6 Mile.

Police released the video of the suspects on Thursday, more than two weeks after the man was found dead inside the gas station in the 1900 block of East 6 Mile.

Body found in burning gas station in Detroit

According to police, the victim was working as a clerk at the gas station around 4 a.m. on January 10th when two armed black men walked in. Police said the two men robbed and shot the man.

Then, police said, the two stole money and items from the store and set it on fire.

The man was later found dead inside the burned building.

The two suspects were caught on video rummaging through the register and stealing items.

Customer stunned when employee is found in burned gas station in Detroit

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide Detectives at (313) 596-2260.