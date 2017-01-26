Police: Vet missing has not been seen since Monday

The Wixom Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.



The family of Arthur Tillman Jr. has not seen or heard from him since the evening of Monday, January 23.



According to debit card records, Arthur’s card was used on Tuesday, January 24 in Waterford and in Troy.

Arthur is a military veteran and may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Tillman Jr. is described as a 24-year-old African American man who is approximately 5’09” and 170 lbs.

Arthur was last seen driving a 2009 maroon Dodge Charger with a Texas license plate on the front. The rear Michigan license plate is BKD-986.

Those with information on Arthur Tillman’s location are urged to call the Wixom Police Department at (248) 624-6114.