Local groups unite against Trump's immigration reforms Local News Local groups unite against Trump’s immigration reforms United in their diversity, minorities, immigrants and civil activist are standing together in the face of President Donald Trump's executive orders when it comes to reforming immigration.

"This is not America first -- it is America afraid," said Rev. Paul Perez of United Methodist Church.

"This turns our immigration system into a religious filter," said Brenden Wu, an Asian American activist. "One that says that your faith is what makes you ineligible and unwanted."

"We will not back down despite Trump's executive orders," said Raquel Lopez, a Detroit Council member. "We will remain committed to defending all of the communities in the City of Detroit."

In particular, they're against Trump's strong desire to begin construction of a wall on the Mexican border.

"Trump, by using national security as a guise for racism, endangers each and every one of us," said Asha Noor of the Take on Hate organization.

And "extreme vetting" of refugees and families coming from predominately Muslim nations.

"We see it to be a litmus test to see if Muslims are worthy of coming into this country. We think it's extremely discriminatory," Noor said.

There is also concern among this group known as Michigan United about the manner of which Trump plans to implement reform.

Trump used Twitter to suggest if the president of Mexico is unwilling to pay for the wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.

In response, the president of Mexico did cancel the meeting.

"We need to really take a serious look at our foreign policy and the effects that it has around the world," Paul Perez said.

These groups say they represent a growing fear among the immigrant population of southeast Michigan, but want to ensure that they will still have a voice.

"Push back and say we are here to stay and we're going to resist and we are going to out-organize any government ... anyone in this country who thinks that we don't deserve to exist," Noor said.

It doesn't end here -- the group Michigan United is hosting "Know Your Rights" events all over the state.