What if you had the chance to grab a bottle of McDonald's special sauce? You know, the beloved sauce that goes on Big Macs that millions and millions have enjoyed for years.

On Thursday, McDonald's gave away 10,000 limited edition bottles of its beloved Big Mac Special Sauce for the first time ever at select locations around the country.

People lined up for hours in Royal oak, one of only four McDonald's in Michigan with the giveaway.

The McDonald's on Woodward in Royal Oak was the spot to grab a bottle of that coveted sauce and our Charlie Langton was there.

Patrons describe the Big Mac as iconic, even out of this world because of its "special sauce". The lines were long but those standing in them passed the time by singing the Big Mac theme and salivating over the sauce.

One person we talked to said it's like 1000 Island dressing but 1000 times better! One patron even said that a bottle of the sauce reportedly sold for $18K in the United Kingdom!

We were even told that there is a museum in Pennsylvania titled the Big Mac museum!