City helps Detroiters take advantage of tax credits Local News City helps Detroiters take advantage of tax credits Many Detroiters are missing out on thousands in tax credits every year, so the city is stepping up to make sure residents know what they're eligible for.

- Many Detroiters are missing out on thousands in tax credits every year, so the city is stepping up to make sure residents know what they're eligible for.

"It's your money. You've earned it," Abdullatif Aljahmi said.

But as an accountant and volunteer for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, Aljahmi says at tax time many clients walk away from thousands of dollars they could receive from the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The EITC is a federal tax credit for low-income working people and families.

On Thursday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced an effort to increase awareness to help Detroiters learn about the benefits of EITC.

"Last year, 26,000 Detroiters left $80 million in Washington, D.C. in unclaimed refunds," Duggan said.

This includes people like Charity Miles.

"At least $4,000," she said.

Duggan said those who made between $20,000 and $54,000 should fill out their tax returns and claim the credit.

The city has partnered with various agencies like Accounting Aid Society, which has trained volunteers to help with no cost tax preparation.

If you need help or want to learn more about EITC, officials say there are centers around town that you can go to.

Charity went to the site at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center and says she is happy that she is finally receiving the credit.

"Definitely gonna pay off some bills," she said.

Officials say the money not only benefits residents but also the local economy.