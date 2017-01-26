Detroit man sentenced for woman's murder insists innocence Local News Detroit man sentenced for woman's murder insists innocence A Detroit man still insisting he's innocent was sentenced to decades behind bars for killing a woman in her home.

Torius Inge, 46, was sentenced to 37 to 66 years in prison on Thursday.

He was convicted of second-degree murder for stabbing 56-year-old Grace Hughes to death in her home on Parker Street last May and then setting the house on fire.

Her family is relieved Inge won't be able to hurt anyone else.

Before the sentence was delivered, family members told the judge about the impact of the tragedy on the family.

"He's robbed us of one. She has a son of her own. He can't see her anymore," said Leonard Hughes Jr., Gracie's brother.

The fatal stabbing took place last year inside an abandoned home Gracie Hughes and her family lived in.

Investigators say Hughes was stabbed numerous times by Inge, and after the beating, It's alleged Inge burned the body in a fire.

Family members said Hughes had been spending time with Inge and a short time later he was arrested by police.

"It's inconceivable how a person can treat ... a human being in that manner," Leonard said.

Earlier this month, Inge was found guilty of open murder but not arson.

In court Thursday, Inge declared his innocence.

"Before Gracie Hughes died, she took a piece of her killer with her under her fingernails, whoever that person is should be standing here not me," he said.

The judge then gave the sentence.

"I don't think a person that did what he done should be allowed to be in society," Leonard said.