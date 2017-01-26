Fundraiser to support efforts to find Danielle Stislicki

It's been nearly two months since 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki disappeared.

She worked her dayshift in Southfield at Met Life on Dec. 2. When her shift ended at 5 p.m., she left work. It was the last time Danielle was seen.

Her 2015 Jeep Renegade was found parked outside her apartment at Independence Green Apartments, which is near Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills. But there has been no other sign of Danielle.

A fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Jan. 28 in Plymouth. The women-only self-defense class will raise money to help the efforts to find the missing woman. The class is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Second Nature Self Defense, 40700 Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth. A $20 donation per participant will be collected at the door.

It's the first part of a self-defense seminar series. The second part is on Feb. 11.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required at (734) 775-6257.

Click Here for more information.