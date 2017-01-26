Heroin overdose kills Warren teen Local News Heroin overdose kills Warren teen

The family of 16-year-old Sirena Lawson of Warren is emotionally destroyed. The teen died Jan. 6 from an overdose. Warren Police say Sirena and her boyfriend each ingested five Xanax pills at Sirena's home. They say Sirena then called her neighbor, 40-year-old old Leslie Metcalfe, and asked for heroin. Police say 45 year-old Donald McCoy and Metcalfe bought heroin and returned and gave it to Sirena in Metcalfe's mobile home. Later Sirena was found without a pulse and never recovered.

“When it gets to this level where adults - a 40-year-old old woman and a 45-year-old old man are helping a 16-year-old old get heroin, that's when we have to step in and make sure that every adult out there knows that we will stop it and we will charge you with a life felony. These two adults are charged with delivery causing death which is a life felony."

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith says Leslie Metcalfe had warrants and fearing her own arrest did not immediately call 911. Instead, she called for a neighbor to attempt CPR on the girl. That neighbor called 911 after failing to revive Sirena. Metcalfe left the mobile home before firefighters arrived.



Sirena tragically was dead on arrival at St. John Oakland Hospital.

"You know this poor girl who passed away was with her boyfriend and they both used and they both almost died. He's alive, thank God. Unfortunately, she is not. These two neighbors, they got on a bus and went to Detroit to find heroin. Unfortunately it’s all too available, and they took $50 from the 16-year-old girl to go get drugs for all of them. And as adults you have to try and stop it not facilitate this and end up in a death," said Smith.

The suspects have not been arraigned yet. They’re expected to be charged on Friday.