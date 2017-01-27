Person killed, hit by car while crossing Mound Rd in Sterling Heights Local News Person killed, hit by car while crossing Mound Rd in Sterling Heights Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened in the middle of the night in Sterling Heights.

- Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened in the middle of the night in Sterling Heights.

Police were called to the area of Mound Road and Metro Parkway around 3 a.m. Friday. A person trying to cross the street had been hit by a car.

That person has been pronounded dead. Police have not yet identified the victim.

It appears the victim was struck by the driver of an SUV. It's not known at this time if police have taken that driver into custody.

The northbound lanes of Mound Road will remain closed early Friday morning as investigators are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.