Detroit Lions cheerleading auditions to be held in March

- The Detroit Lions are beginning the audition process for the 2017 - 2018 Detroit Lions Cheerleaders in the coming weeks. Two pre-audition clinics will happen before auditions take place in March.

Pre-audition clinics will take place on Thursday, February 16 and Wednesday, March 1 from 6:30 - 9 p.m. The purpose of the clinics is to provide candidates with audition tips and critiques. The cost is $25 for one session or $40 for both days.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, March 11. Callbacks will happen on March 12 and 13.

Auditions begin at 8 a.m. at Ford Field on the day of. The cost is $30.

For more information, or to register for the clinics or for auditions, visit www.detroitlions.com/cheerleaders.