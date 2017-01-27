Camp fireworks-free at 11 Michigan parks July 4 weekend

- Tired of all the rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air around the Fourth of July? You're not alone.

Eleven of Michigan's state parks and recreation areas are offering fireworks-free camping from July 1-4. Participating campgrounds are located a good distance away from traditional community fireworks displays.

DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson says the quiet alternatives were designed especially with veterans and pet owners in mind.

Fireworks and other loud, unexpected noises can trigger intense discomfort for former military personnel dealing with post-traumatic stress. They can cause misery for sensitive animals as well.

The following parks will host Fireworks-Free* Fourth of July, July 2-4:

Bewabic State Park (Iron County)

Brighton Recreation Area-Bishop Lake Campground (Livingston County)

Cheboygan State Park (Cheboygan County)

Craig Lake State Park (Baraga County)

Hayes State Park (Lenawee County)

Lake Hudson Recreation Area (Lenawee County)

Leelanau State Park (Leelanau County)

Rifle River Recreation Area (Ogemaw County)

Sleepy Hollow State Park (Clinton County)

Tippy Dam Recreation Area (Manistee County)

Wells State Park (Menominee County)

Camping reservations for the no-fireworks period can be made up to six months in advance by calling 1-800-447-2757 or visiting http://www.midnrreservations.com.

For more information, you can also visit this Michgian Department of Natural Resources page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report