Michigan Secretary of State's computer system goes down

The Michigan Secretary of State says there is an issue with the SOS computer system and transactions cannot be completed.

At 9 a.m. Friday, the Michigan Secretary of State's office tweeted that there was an issue with the computer system, preventing transactions from being completed online or in the office.

Please note: Due to an issue with the SOS computer system, transactions cannot currently be performed online or at offices. — MI Sec of State (@MichSoS) January 27, 2017

The state office did provide a reason for the outage or a timetable when it would be restored.

Around 11:20, the Secretary of State's office tweeted that late fees will be waived on expirations today but only if customers complete transactions on Monday.

State spokesman Fred Woodhams said officials got word of the issue shortly before offices opened at 9 a.m. Friday. He apologized for the inconvenience and said the state currently does not have an estimate of when service will be restored.

People use the website and branch offices to renew their vehicle registration, driver's license and to conduct other business.

Woodhams says the state is using an "outdated" mainframe computer system "that is not working." The state in 2015 sued Hewlett-Packard Co., accusing it of failing to complete a multimillion-dollar overhaul of computers at Secretary of State offices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.