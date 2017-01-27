Neighbors get $1 million bond each after fatal heroin delivery

- A judge ordered a $1 million bond each for two people that have been charged in connection with a teen's overdose death in Warren. Donald McCoy and Leslie Metcalfe were each charged with Delivery Causing Death in connection with the death of 16-year-old Sirena Lawson.

Authorities say the teen asked Metcalfe, her neighbor, to get heroin for her and her boyfriend. Authoritiesw say Metcalfe and McCoy then got on a bus to Detroit, purchased heroin and delivered it to Lawson and her boyfriend.

Lawson and her boyfriend took the drug, and Lawson was found a short while later without a pulse.

Authorities say Metcalfe didn't immediately call 911, as she feared arrest. Instead, she called another neighbor who tried to administer CPR. That neighbor then called 911. Metcalfe left her home before an emergency crew arrived.

Authorities say Lawson and her boyfriend had also taken several Xanax pills before they asked for the heroin.

"You know this poor girl who passed away was with her boyfriend, and they both used and they both almost died. He's alive, thank God. Unfortunately, she is not," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith told FOX 2. "These two neighbors, they got on a bus and went to Detroit to find heroin. Unfortunately it’s all too available, and they took $50 from the 16-year-old girl to go get drugs for all of them. And, as adults, you have to try and stop it not facilitate this and end up in a death."

McCoy and Metcalfe were arraigned on their charges Friday morning. Their bond was each set at $1 million with a 10 percent cash surety.

“When it gets to this level where adults - a 40-year-old old woman and a 45-year-old old man - are helping a 16-year-old old get heroin, that's when we have to step in and make sure that every adult out there knows that we will stop it and we will charge you with a life felony. These two adults are charged with delivery causing death which is a life felony," Smith added.

