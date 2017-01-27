Macomb County holds press conference on Fraser sinkhole, water restrictions Local News Macomb County holds press conference on Fraser sinkhole, water restrictions The Macomb County Public Works Commissioner is holding a press conference on Friday to address the expanding problem of the Fraser sinkhole and the 11 communities asked to reduce water use.

Candice S. Miller will hold a press conference on Friday, Jan. 27, to address the latest developments related to the sinkhole at 15 Mile in Fraser.

Residents near 15 Mile between Hayes and Utica were evacuated on Christmas Eve when a home started sinking. The cause of the problem has been identified as a partially collapsed sewer line that lies about 45 feet underground. The city has declared a state of emergency and has promised to work non-stop on the project. There is not an estimated timetable of when the problem will be fixed.

On Thursday, the county announced that the line was clogged by sediments and asked 11 communities to reduce the amount of water.

Friday's press conference will be at 1 p.m. in Clinton Township. FOX 2 News Now will stream live on Facebook and at fox2detroit.com/live.

Engineers said on Thursday that silt seeped into the 11 foot pipe and practically plugged it.

"It's a dire situation. We have at this time no room or no margin for error," said Joe Nichols, Fraser Mayor.

If it's overwhelmed, Macomb County will have to divert raw sewage to the Clinton River and consequently Lake St. Clair to keep it from backing up into homes and businesses.

Even if the 11 communities that use this sewer line do their part - Macomb County still won't be in the clear if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate. There is an existing bypass line installed but it only accomodates 'dry weather' sewage flow. As little as one quarter of an inch of rain could cause an unavoidable release of sewage into the Clinton River and possibly into Lake St. Clair.

Macomb County drain commissioner Candice Miller says additional lines that will bypass the clogged area will be up and running in about a month.

"During the upcoming months after that is when we'll actually have to fix the sewer and replace it and repair it, so you're looking overall up to 10 months to a year."