Kid Rock adds two more shows at Little Caesars Arena

- Kid Rock has added two more shows to Little Caesars Arena grand opening lineup.

Last week, it was announced that the Detroit rockstar will be the first to perform at the new arena. Tickets went on sale for those four September shows Friday morning -- and tickets were sold out within minutes.

Kid Rock is adding two more shows on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20. The four sold out shows are on September 12, 13, 15 and 16.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Thursday, February 2 at 10 a.m.

Kid Rock said at the news conference last week that he's currently working on a new record in Nashville, and hopes to have it finished before the shows.