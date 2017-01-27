US Coast Guard member charged in fatal Maserati crash in West Bloomfield Local News US Coast Guard member charged in fatal Maserati crash in West Bloomfield A 43-year-old man who police say was driving a Maserati under the influence when he caused a fatal crash, has been identified as a member of the US Coast Guard and was more than three times the legal limit.

- A 43-year-old man who police say was driving a Maserati under the influence when he caused a fatal crash, has been identified as a member of the US Coast Guard and was more than three times the legal limit.

Gregory Belkin was identified Friday in court as the driver who crashed into a Suburu, killing Rhonda Williams earlier this week, according to prosecutors and police.

Maserati driver to blame in fatal Bloomfield Hills crash, police say

During Friday's hearing, police said their analysis determined the Maserati was going 100 MPH after it collided with the Subaru. Police also said the crash scene extended 450 feet before the two cars finally stopped.

Police said Belkin gave a statement that he had two glasses of wine at one location and 'may have stopped' at other locations before the accident. He told police he could not remember where he stopped or how many times.

Police also said that Belkin admitted to picking up the phone before the crash and that his BAC was .25.

Police: Speed, alcohol a factor in deadly Maserati crash in Bloomfield Twp

Police were called to Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills around 9 p.m. Tuesday to the accident. Police said Williams was driving a 2009 Subaru when she was rear-ended by a 2014 Maserati.

According to police, when he rear-ended her car, she was forced off the roadway and into a barrier fence.

Williams was a wife and mother and lived in Rochester where she worked as a Financial Planner at Ameriprise Financial.

During Friday's hearing, Belkin was charged with second degree murder and OWI and is being held without bound.

Belkin has been a member of the US Coast Guard for 17 years and has a previous DUI from 2012 in Virginia.