Parents of disabled girl battling disease get accessible van Local News Parents of disabled girl battling disease get accessible van

We first talked to Anaya Lay and her family back in the beginning of January when Anaya desperately needed a vehicle that was wheelchair accessible.

On Friday, the family can take a deep breath because their prayers have been answered.

"It feels awesome. It's so much relief off my grandparents and now they won't have to stress and worry about taking me to my appointments, where they can take me on their own, and it's amazing." Those are the words from Anaya whose smile could be seen for miles Friday.

The 12-year-old suffers from Devic's disease which is similar to MS.

She was diagnosed at the age of 6 and over the years she has lost most of her mobility and is now blind.

But defiantly Lay continues to fight. "This disease cannot get in the way of nothing. I am still a fighter. I am still working on everything."

The family started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the wheelchair accessible van after Fox 2 did the story originally. We interviewed Anaya Lay earlier this month at her middle school to share her story.

After our first story aired, the efforts with the Go Fund Me page really took off, and then quickly, an anonymous donor step forward and wrote a check to help the family buy a van for Anaya.

Anaya's grandparents brought the checks and made the purchase at mobility works on Friday. No more having to lift Anaya Lay just to get her in this small four door Kia which would be a strain on anyone.

Anaya says that her faith helps pull her through every day. "God told me, something is coming to you very soon and this just happened."

Despite everything, Anaya maintains her faith, she wrote a song called "I have faith in you Jesus".