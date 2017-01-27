Family grieves for teen killed in hit-and-run Local News Family grieves for teen killed in hit-and-run

The mother of 19-year-old Tyesha Smith is dealing with a roller coaster of emotions after learning that Detroit Police have a person in custody for the hit-and-run incident that killed her daughter.

Christine Mincey says she was relieved when police told her that they had arrested a suspect Wednesday but also realized she wasn't coming back, that Tyesha was gone.

The family of Tyesha says she was their beacon of light. Tyesha, a student at Ferris State University was a fighter and a survivor her family said.

Police say they arrested the suspect, a 28-year-old woman Wednesday without incident.

Police say she left the vehicle she was driving at the scene of the fatal crash on Saturday which occurred near the intersection of Faust and Tireman.

Tyesha's family hopes this tragedy will provide a strong message to everyone about personal responsibility.

As the family tries to move on, they say if they ever meet the driver face they would tell her that they forgive her but that she must be held accountable for what she did. They eventually will have that opportunity in court some day.

The funeral service for Tyesha is being planned for next Saturday but the family admits it's a financial strain. "We're still dealing with the gofundme. Thank you to everyone who has donated but we still need help."

If you would like to make a donation, click here.