President Trump shuts out refugees from several Muslim countries Local News President Trump shuts out refugees from several Muslim countries



President Donald Trump is getting right to work on his mission to keep ISIS out of the country. His solution for now, is to ban refugees from a certain list of Muslim majority countries, whether or not they have ties with ISIS.

President Trump signed an executive order Friday immediately suspending all refugee resettlement for 120 days along with a 90 day suspension on travel visas for people in Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

“He is creating more enemies for our country than friends.”

The order is especially concerning to the large population of metro Detroiters with ties to the countries on the list, including Osama Siblani of the Arab American News.

“We should not accept any kind of process from our federal government that discriminates based on color, faith, or ethnic origin, or sexual orientation. This is a gross violation of the Constitution.”

“It’s not a Muslim ban. That’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Former State House Majority Leader Rocky Raczkowski says the vetting process as it is, needs upending, and this is a sign of more cracking down to come from President Trump.

“There’s multiple issues on the refugee front. Number one, we as citizens and taxpayers pay for these individuals instead of taking care of our country first. We need to get our own house in order financially.”

President Trump also said in an interview, he will be giving priority to those who identify as Christian, saying they have been persecuted and horribly treated.

“It’s not discrimination. It’s actually focusing on countries that we have problems with that we have no ties with diplomatically and furthermore have ties to terrorism,” said Raczkowski.

“We live in a very democratic regime,” said Siblani. “Yes, the President has the power, but he doesn’t have the full power.”