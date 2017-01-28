Local reactions to Iran's ban on American tourists

(WJBK) - Local Iranian-Americans react to Iran banning Americans from visiting the country. The move is in response to President Donald Trump's 90 day ban on travelers from Muslim-majority nations. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders reports.
