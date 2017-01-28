Search ramps up for suspect in WSU officer's death
Posted:Jan 28 2017 11:12PM EST
Updated:Jan 28 2017 11:12PM EST
Local News
Search ramps up for suspect in WSU officer's death
It's been 2 months, and still no one has been arrested for the murder of Wayne State Police Sergeant Collin Rose. Investigators are ramping up their efforts to bring the man to justice. FOX 2's Ron Savage and Amy Lange spoke with the lead investigator on the case.
