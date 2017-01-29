Search continues for killer of Sgt. Collin Rose

It's been more than two months since the murder of Wayne State police Sgt. Collin Rose and still no one is under arrest for the crime. 

We sat down with the officer in charge of the investigation, Sgt. Phillip Duplessis from Michigan State Police. 


