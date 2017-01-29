Car stolen from custom auto shop featured in new History Channel show "Detroit Steel" Local News Car stolen from custom auto shop featured in new History Channel show "Detroit Steel" A tricked-out car was stolen early Sunday morning from a Detroit custom auto shop featured in a new reality show.

Adam Genei owns Mobsteel, which specializes in turning rusted out cars and trucks into high-end street-racing masterpieces. The shop is featured on the new History Channel show "Detroit Steel," which premiered Saturday night.

Genei says after the show aired Saturday night, someone stole a 1974 Roadrunner from the shop on the West Edsel Ford Freeway Service Drive. The theft happened some time between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.

The car is painted matte black, with a bright yellow stripe down the side. It has black wheels and dark tinted windows.

If you've seen the car, or know where it might be, call the Detroit Police.